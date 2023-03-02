EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $165.78 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $165.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004989 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001184 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,121,699 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,133,683 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

