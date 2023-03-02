Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 8,318 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Paychex worth $60,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,282. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

