Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 8,318 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Paychex worth $60,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,282. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

