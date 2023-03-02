Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $57,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,946. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.77.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

