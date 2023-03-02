Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after acquiring an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $43,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

