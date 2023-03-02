Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,955 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Fortinet worth $37,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 1,141,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,254. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.