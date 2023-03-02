Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,973 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Universal Health Services worth $40,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Barclays raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Universal Health Services stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 269,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

