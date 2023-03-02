Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $39.27 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $39,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares in the company, valued at $395,487,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,245 shares of company stock valued at $79,984,576 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,929. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.06 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

