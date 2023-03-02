Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $43.74 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,080 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ventas worth $43,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ventas by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 55,721 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 461,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26,379.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 695,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -396.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

