Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $52.61 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $52,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

