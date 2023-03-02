Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,350 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.42% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $30,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.74. 240,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,546. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading

