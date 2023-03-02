Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.48% of Chemed worth $31,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $523.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.99. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

