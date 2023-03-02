Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

PRVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -256.73 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,503.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $281,310.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,863,236 shares in the company, valued at $136,144,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,727 shares of company stock worth $2,846,200. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,410,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

