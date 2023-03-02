Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$68.44 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

