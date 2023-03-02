Ergo One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Ergo has a market cap of $101.35 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00006544 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,286.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00407774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00088631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00647535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.00563744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00180169 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,507,027 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

