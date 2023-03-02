Ergo Price Tops $1.55 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00006567 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $102.78 million and $871,416.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,530.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.00405466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00089673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.76 or 0.00644977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00560569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00177420 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,521,175 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

