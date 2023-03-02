ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ESS Tech stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 927,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $48,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,781.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ESS Tech by 100.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESS Tech by 603.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

