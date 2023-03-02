Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $206,493,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,553,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,513 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

