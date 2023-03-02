Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 18,216 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 21,430.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $250.83. 98,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,803. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.15. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.