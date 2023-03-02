Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of Transcat worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Transcat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Transcat by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Trading Up 0.6 %

TRNS traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,601. The stock has a market cap of $677.22 million, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $174,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Transcat

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.