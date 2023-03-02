Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 31,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,748. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

