Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,439. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $626,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,749 shares of company stock worth $476,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

