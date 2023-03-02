Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KRUS. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $64.46. 46,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,424. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.