Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Endava worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 47,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61. Endava plc has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

