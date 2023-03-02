Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,491 shares during the quarter. Chegg comprises 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 122,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 149.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after buying an additional 460,363 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Up 2.2 %

CHGG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,179. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Insider Activity

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.