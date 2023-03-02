Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. HCI Group accounts for 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.57% of HCI Group worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NYSE HCI traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $53.31. 43,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

