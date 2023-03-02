ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,601,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,983 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 3.53% of Aurora Cannabis worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

About Aurora Cannabis

ACB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 2,118,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.