ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.13% of DLocal worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DLocal Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DLocal stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 361,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
