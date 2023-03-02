ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.13% of DLocal worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 361,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. New Street Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

