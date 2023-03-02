ETF Managers Group LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,337,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 705,638 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 10,902,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,050. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.