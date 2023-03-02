ETF Managers Group LLC Has $26.13 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.54% of Science Applications International worth $26,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.95. 83,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

