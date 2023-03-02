ETF Managers Group LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,775 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $400,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,530 shares of company stock worth $20,591,716. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

