ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,201 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,970,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $118.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

