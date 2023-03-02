ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.39. 721,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,402. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.73 and its 200-day moving average is $283.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 193.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

