ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 17,161 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.43. 515,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

