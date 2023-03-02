ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 33,308 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,308 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises approximately 2.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $67,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.38. The stock had a trading volume of 185,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,258. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.70.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $540,915.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,345 shares of company stock worth $16,643,830. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

