ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $83.83 Million Position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,873,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,831,000. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF accounts for about 2.7% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 96.68% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 152,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at about $395,000.

Get ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MJUS stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.