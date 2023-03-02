Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $121.74 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $20.77 or 0.00088881 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $121.74 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00410078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.22 or 0.00651257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00566089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00181021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00185909 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,902,598 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

