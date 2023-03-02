Ethereum Price Hits $1,648.29 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $201.71 billion and approximately $7.17 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,648.29 or 0.07019013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00053137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

