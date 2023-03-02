Ethic Inc. Buys 1,006 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $481.57. The stock had a trading volume of 551,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,241. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

