Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 821,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,886. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.