Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.17. 468,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

