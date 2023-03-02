Ethic Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.39. 41,787,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,621,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $561.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

