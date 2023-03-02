Ethic Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Price Performance
Shares of IBM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,354. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.
