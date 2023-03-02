Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 240,552 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 427.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,439,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 114,498 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 268.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 434,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

