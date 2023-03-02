Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $110.62. 4,096,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,049,459. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

