Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $121,880,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 60.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $496.75. 179,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.86.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

