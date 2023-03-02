Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.77. 409,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,201. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.