Ethic Inc. Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,405,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $455.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.