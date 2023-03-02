Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Cap Tops $33.70 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,766,482 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

