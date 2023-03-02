Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 130,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,119,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Several analysts have commented on EB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The stock has a market cap of $907.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
