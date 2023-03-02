Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 130,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,119,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several analysts have commented on EB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $907.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

