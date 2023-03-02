Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 314,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Veracyte worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veracyte by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 48.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 65.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $10,440,000.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 294,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.44. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

